Man takes almost professional-looking portraits of a stray cat. Watch

If you love cats and a good photography session, then this video is bound to make you swoon.

Posted on TikTok on June 5, the clip is captioned, “Asking strange cats if I can take some portraits”.

The recording shows a TikToker, who goes by the name ‘That Icelandic guy’, talking to a cat who sits outside his house every day. The content creator shows the kitty his work and asks it if he can take some portraits of the animal.

The four-legged cutie happily obliges. After all, given how cute the cat looks we’re sure it is used to people constantly asking it for pictures anyway. Both the sentient beings tread over to a scenic backdrop where the cat stands atop a mirror. The photographer, then, gets to work. Check out the end results which, spoiler alert, are pretty impressive.

Since being posted to the video-sharing application, the clip has been watched over 8.1 lakh times. Additionally, the post has more than 1.6 lakh likes and nearly 1,300 comments.

Here is what TikTok users had to say about this stunning photoshoot. “Bruh, my dog wants to date your cat after seeing this,” read one comment. Yes, let this inter-species romance blossom. We’re here for it.

One person said, “She is a paid actor”. Another individual wrote, “My cat is asking about your availability for a photoshoot”. A TikToker declared, “Such a model she is”. Urgh, we agree entirely. Though all kitties are beautiful, this one looks particularly ready to strut on the ‘catwalk’, pun intended.

What are your thoughts on this photoshoot?

