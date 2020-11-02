Sections
Man throws paper planes at watermelon to bag world record. Watch

“Most paper aircraft thrown into watermelons in one minute,” says the title of the video.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 00:28 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows South Korea’s Junguk Lee creating the record. (Facebook/@Guinness World Records)

When it comes to creating or breaking records, it seems that there is no end to how people can do that. From dangerous to awe-inspiring to downright bizarre, the types are many. This throwback video shared on Guinness World Records’ official Facebook profile is one such example. Wondering the category it falls in? We will leave it up to you to decide.

“Most paper aircraft thrown into watermelons in one minute,” says the title of the video. It shows how South Korea’s Junguk Lee “perfected his powerful, piercing paper planes” to grab this title.

Take a look at the throwback clip that, till now, has gathered more than 8.3 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.



Besides several shares and reactions, people have also shared all sorts of responses in the post’s comments section.



“Shocks! That dangerous paper made by him, he should be included in the Avengers,” wrote a Facebook user. “Too much speed and talent,” expressed another. “He can easily turn a paper into a weapon,” said a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

Just a few days ago, the organisation shared another video which evoked mixed reactions in people. That throwback video captured a man covering himself with over six lakh bees to create a record.

What do you think of the records and the videos?

