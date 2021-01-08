Man tries to record audition tape but his kitty has other intentions. Watch hilarious video

Kitties demand a lot of attention and at the most unusual places and times. If you are a cat parent and nodding at this statement, then this Twitter video is just for you. Even if you’re devoid of having the joy of being a feline parent, the entertaining video may leave you laughing out loud.

Shared by Twitter user @faayza, the clip features a man named Wesley Ryan from New York City. The video starts with Ryan trying to record an audition tape. But, gets repeatedly interrupted by his pet kitty. The almost 2-minute-long video showcases the hilarious shenanigans of Ryan’s feline friend and it’s too funny to miss.

Check out the amusing video:

Shared on January 7, the clip has garnered over 9.8 lakh views along with tons of comments from netizens. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable cat’s continuous demand for attention. Many found Ryan’s expressions to be extremely relatable. Some shared similar experiences with their feline friends.

What do you think of this hilarious clip?