Sections
Home / It's Viral / Man turns 2-seater bike into ‘4-seater car’, old video intrigues people

Man turns 2-seater bike into ‘4-seater car’, old video intrigues people

Though old, the video has again piqued people’s attention.

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:57 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a man with riding an unusual ‘vehicle.’ (Screengrab)

Jugaad, yes the unusual yet skilful way of innovation, is a hallmark of excellence. Time and again, several business tycoons like Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka have taken to Twitter to share posts which show excellent skills of people. This time it is Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala who has tweeted a video which shows jugaad is nothing but creative innovation at its best.

“Probably not the safest mode of transport. But watch how this man has converted his 2-seater bike into what could be like a 4-seater car,” Mariwala tweeted.

Though old, the video has again piqued people’s attention. See for yourself and prepare to get amazed:



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has garnered over 7,100 views – and still counting. Several people have retweeted the video and they couldn’t stop praising this innovation. The people who shared comments on Mariwala’s post reacted in the same way.



“This kind of brains should be used in developing technology and machinery,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow. Amazing talent,” expressed another. “Awesome...... haven’t seen anything like this before,” wrote a third. “Quite promising,” tweeted a fourth.

A few, however, weren’t convinced and wrote that it seems unsafe. “This is dangerous, he shouldn’t be allowed out on road,” expressed a Twitter user.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man turns 2-seater bike into ‘4-seater car’, old video intrigues people
May 16, 2020 17:57 IST
Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3
May 16, 2020 17:57 IST
Greeks return to beaches in heatwave, but keep their umbrellas apart
May 16, 2020 17:56 IST
Provide list of maternity homes and childbirths therein since lockdown: HC to BMC
May 16, 2020 17:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.