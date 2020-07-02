Man tweets image of little niece playing lawn tennis, asks Sania Mirza to bless her. Tennis star replies

Sania Mirza retweeted the image of this cute little player. (Twitter/Bhaskar Chandra)

A recent tweet by Sania Mirza is making many go “aww” and chances are that her post will turn your heart into a puddle too.

It all started with a post by a Twitter user named Bhaskar Chandra. He shared an image of his niece, named Ishita, playing lawn Tennis. He also tagged tennis star Sania Mirza in the post and asked her to bless the little one.

Mirza, within just a few hours, replied to the tweet. She wrote “aww” and we can see why because the tiny tot is absolutely adorable. Shealso added the words “bless you” in her post.

With over 2,100 like, the post has now left people amazed. While some appreciated Mirza for her quick response, others wrote how cute the young player looks.

“So cute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Small Queen,” expressed another. “Aww, she’s even smaller than the racquet,” commented a third. “It’s so nice of you to bless you,” wrote a fourth.

