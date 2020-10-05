Sections
Man tweets letter he wrote to 13-year-old nephew ahead of his 18th birthday, others share similar notes

In the letter, along with wishing him a happy birthday, he asked his nephew to keep the letter safely until his 18th birthday in exchange for some money.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:49 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“Annoyingly my nephew is 18 next month,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the letter. (Twitter/@MartinLondonTHT)

Did you collect birthday cards or special letters given to you as a child? If the answer is yes, then this tweet about an old letter with a message will hit you right in the feels - and make you laugh out loud because of the way it’s been shared. Not only is the tweet making people smile, but it’s also prompting several others to share similar messages and memories from their childhood.

A Twitter user whose handle is @MartinLondonTHT has shared a letter he wrote to his nephew on his 13th birthday. In the letter, along with wishing him a happy birthday, he asked his nephew to keep the letter safely until his 18th birthday in exchange for some money.

“Annoyingly my nephew is 18 next month,” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the letter. The tweet has left people smiling and sharing similar memories they have.

Read the entire letter below:



Posted on September 27, the tweet has collected over 2.1 lakh likes and nearly 11,000 retweets - and still counting. Many have shared reactions to the tweet, while others have posted their own stories.

“Eeee, great promise! Did he send that photo to you recently?” asked an individual. To this, the Twitter user replied, “His Mum kept it for him in a safe place.”

“Man one time my dad said I’d get a $50 toy if I got a B in math. I got an A and he said ‘the deal was a B’,” wrote an individual.

Do you have a similar memory from your childhood?

