Man undergoing Covid-19 treatment says ‘I do’ in hospital. Video of the moment is heartening

The image shows a moment of the wedding ceremony which took place in the hospital. (Facebook/Methodist Healthcare System)

The outbreak of the pandemic has brought several aspects of our lives to a halt – from canceled trips to postponed weddings. Amid this, however, every now and then, there are stories which make these gloomy times a bit brighter. They touch our hearts and leave our eyes a little moist. Just like this tale of a man recovering from coronavirus who said ‘I do’ to the love of his life while still in the hostpital – all thanks to the compassionate team of medical professionals treating him.

Methodist Hospital took to Facebook to share a video of Carlos Muniz and his fiancé, Grace’s wedding. Filled with emotional moments, the video may make you want to grab a box of tissues.

In the caption, the hospital detailed that Carlos and Grace were ready to get married when Muniz tested Covid positive. His condition became critical and he was put on “ECMO, a form of life support, as a last chance at survival.”

“Carlos’s fight for life had diminished over the weeks and his emotions drained from his body,” they posted. However, “the power of love and the wedding of a lifetime helped Carlos find the motivation to overcome the virus.”

The video shows the special moment which not only brought “strength to the patient and family, but it also presented a major victory to the COVID-19 staff at Methodist Hospital”.

The video starts with nurse Matt Holdridge, who ideated and organised the wedding, recollecting how he did it to help the patient recover. He then adds that though still under treatment, Muniz is now “officially Covid-19 negative”.

The clip also shows the wedding ceremony with everyone wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from one another. It’s indeed a sight which can make anyone emotional, especially the moment in the video when the bride, gorgeously dressed in white, says “I do” to Muniz lying on his bed.

The clip ends with the bride thanking everyone for doing their jobs despite facing so many difficulties.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a day ago, it has gathered more than 8,200 views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 150 likes.

“The ball just kind of got rolling from there. A lot of people started volunteering for it. Before you knew it, every nurse in the unit knew about it and was trying to figure out ways to make it more special,” Holdridge told CNN.

He also added that the wedding meant a lot for the hospital staff who’re also going through tremendous emotional, physical, and mental pressure.

What do you think about this special wedding?

Also Read | Love in time of COVID-19: Nurse couple peers through layers of protective gear, locks eyes