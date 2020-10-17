Man uses ball to put out candle’s flame, watch jaw-dropping video

As one of the most watched sports in the country, cricket has an important place in many people’s hearts. Also, the Internet is filled with videos where netizens showcase their skills of cricket with bowling, batting or fielding. A video shared by Instagram user Vishesh Khanna perfectly captures the said category. Chances are that the clip will leave you stunned.

The clip opens to show a single wicket with a lit candle kept atop it. As the video starts, Khanna bowls at the wicket skillfully and extinguishes the candle’s flame using the ball.

“SMOKED IT OUT,” reads the perfectly put caption.

Check out the video:

Posted by October 10, the video has garnered over 5.2 lakh views along with tons of appreciative comments. People were amazed at Khanna’s bowling skills and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Wow! That was a tough one,” wrote an Instagram user. “OMG! You are a star,” exclaimed another. “Superb,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?