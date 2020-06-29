Man uses entire pack of butter while making pav bhaji. Are you salivating or shocked?

Sections
“It’s actually butter with extra bhaji,” reacts a Twitter user.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:33 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Butter being added to bhaji. (Twitter/@Madan_Chikna)

If you’re missing street food, this video may make you uncomfortable. Yes, with the words ‘pav bhaji’ in the headline, would you really be able resist watching it?

Well, this video is collecting a ton of reaction on Twitter. It shows some hot bhaji being prepared and the chef’s generous use of one ingredient is what’s causing a lot of the reactions.

The clip shows the chef using an entire pack of butter in the large portion of the bhaji. While you think it’s fine since he’s preparing a huge portion of the dish, wait till you see what happens next. Immediately, after cutting up slabs of butter and putting them in the bhaji, he begins preparing individual portions to be served. So one huge chunk of butter goes in every serving.

Watch the video to see this special bhaji being prepared:



Shared on June 28, the video has collected over 4,500 likes and more than 900 retweets. Several people have posted comments about the dish.

“Hello clogged arteries,” comments an individual. “It’s actually butter with extra bhaji,” posts another. “This is my favourite kind of diarrhea,” jokes a third. “If you came on a vehicle to this shop then jog back home after eating this. Come and get the vehicle next day,” shares a fourth.

Someone also shared this GIF to share their reaction:

So what are your thoughts on this special extra butter walli bhaji? Would you try it or not?

