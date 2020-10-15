Sections
Man uses JCB excavator to scratch his back. Video leaves people amused and confused

The video is collecting varied reactions from people online.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 13:30 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man using the JCB excavator to scratch his back. (Facebook/Abdul Nasar)

A man’s strange use of a JCB excavator has left netizens both amused and confused. A video shared on Facebook shows the man using the huge machine as a back scratcher. This usage of the JCB excavator has prompted various reactions on the social networking site with some calling the whole incident amusing, some asking questions and still others calling the stunt dangerous.

The 41-second-long video shows a man using a rolled up cloth to scratch his back. Still not satisfied, he walks up to the JCB excavator and bends in front of it. The operator then switches it on and the excavator bucket acts as a back scratcher for the man.

Posted on October 11, the video has collected over 4,000 reactions and more than 2,300 shares. The comments section of the post is filled with varied reactions. While some thought the video was funny, many others thought it was dangerous and reckless.

“Don’t repeat it,” wrote a Facebook user. “If I had a JCB, I could have scratched my back,” reads a comment by another when translated from Malayalam.

What do you think about the video?

