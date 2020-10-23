Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Man wakes up woman in the most irritatingly hilarious way possible. Watch

Man wakes up woman in the most irritatingly hilarious way possible. Watch

Alarms fail to wake you up on time? How about someone singing in a high-pitched voice that you’re late to work?

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 08:20 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the man singing to wake up the woman. (Screengrab)

Are you someone who has to put more than one (even eight to nine) alarms to wake up in the morning? Do you still, at times, miss the alarms and have to rely on someone to wake you up so that you don’t sleep in longer than you should? Then you may be thankful that they don’t wake you up in the way shown in this video. Shared on Reddit, this video may seem irritating and unusual but is also absolutely hilarious.

“Girl! You’re Late For Work!” the clip was shared with this caption a day ago. It shows a woman sleeping in a bed and a man with a microphone trying to wake her up by singing in a high pitched voice. You need to watch the video to actually grasp what’s happening:

Girl! You’re Late For Work! from r/UNBGBBIIVCHIDCTIICBG

Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 66,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received close to 1,500 comments from people. From lauding the man to relating with the woman, the reactions were varied.

“The 5 seconds when she’s trying to work out how to stop this nightmare are priceless... fuggit - pillow attack!,” wrote a Reddit user. “I think she’s legit trying to figure out how to stop the alarm. I’ve definitely tried to turn off alarms on objects that have nothing to do with the clock (like my small fan, lol),” shared another.

“Great voice, wicked sense of humour... I like this guy,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai mall fire: 2 firemen injured, 3500 people evacuated from nearby building
Oct 23, 2020 08:05 IST
Grenade hurled at police vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Oct 23, 2020 08:25 IST
US polls 2020: Trump, Biden spar on Covid-19, racial tension in last debate
Oct 23, 2020 08:26 IST
NIA charge sheet alleges Bitcoins used by IS operatives to fund terror activity
Oct 23, 2020 06:59 IST

latest news

Ferrari issues recall orders for its most powerful supercar. Here’s why
Oct 23, 2020 08:42 IST
IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list
Oct 23, 2020 08:44 IST
PM Modi to address 3 rallies in Bihar today, Rahul Gandhi 2
Oct 23, 2020 08:39 IST
14 students of IIT Guwahati selected for PMRF fellowship
Oct 23, 2020 08:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.