Man wrestles bear at zoo after entering its enclosure. Video caught on camera

The zoo said that after the incident, Sabina sat in the water and growled nervously. (Facebook/Warszawskie ZOO)

A bizarre video of a man entering a bear enclosure in Warsaw Zoo and then wrestling a bear has been caught on camera. The man was reportedly fined for his actions later.

A nearly minute-long video shows the man standing inside the enclosure as visitors outside watch in horror. A bear in the enclosure is seen walking up the man. He then jumps into a pool of water inside the enclosure to escape the bear. As the man swims to the other side of the enclosure, the bear follows him and jumps inside the water as well. The man is then seen wrestling the bear as the video ends.

According to Independent.co.uk, the man, 23, is believed to be drunk when the incident took place at Warsaw Zoo. Firefighters arrived on the scene to rescue the man from the enclosure after which he was arrested. He was charged with animal cruelty and also for not wearing a face mask (mandatory in Poland).

“Sabina, an old bear who was attacked by an adult man, physically came out of this event unscathed, but she is very stressed,” says a release by the zoo. It goes on to explain that while Sabina is used to the presence of humans since she belonged to a circus earlier, she did not expect a human attack. After the incident, she sat in the water and growled nervously. Her carers came to look after her.

“At the time of this event, fortunately for this intruder, only Sabina was on the catwalk, although she is in good shape for her age, she is not such an efficient bear, otherwise the man would have had much less chance of surviving this event without serious injuries,” the note shared on Facebook, says further.

Another post shared an update about Sabina:

In October, 2019, a similar incident went viral. A woman entered a lion enclosure at Bronx zoo. She, however, began dancing while staring at a lion in front of her. She later came out of the enclosure safely.

