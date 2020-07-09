‘Mandir ke samne aate hi phone laga lena’: Hilarious delivery address has social media in splits

If you’re someone who always has to explain to delivery guys where to come to drop off your package, you know the struggle is real. Figuring out where the man is (“yes, I’m standing next to dust bin”) to then detailing what best route he should take to reach your home can be a tedious and time-consuming process. So you have to give it to this Kota resident who found a unique way to resolve the issue.

A picture going crazy viral all over social media shows a package with a rather special delivery address. Or should we call it delivery instruction?

Where the label on the package should say the exact address for the parcel to be delivered, this Kota resident instead put down a landmark. He mentioned the name of a mandir where the delivery executive probably would be able to reach without any trouble. However, he further added this, “mandir ke samne aate hi phone laaga lena mein aa jaunga”.

Twitter user Mangesh Panditrao shared the image, writing “Indian eCommerce is different”. The tweet has since gone all kinds of viral.

“Personalized experience,” wrote an individual. “Super address, I will also try this once,” commented another who clearly got a nice idea.

