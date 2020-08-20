Sections
Manhole covers in Japan's Tokorozawa get glow in the dark anime makeover

The 27 designs are illuminated by solar-powered LED lights.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 14:49 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, Tokorozawa

A passerby stands next to an illuminated manhole cover. (REUTERS)

A set of manhole covers in Japan’s Tokorozawa city, north of Tokyo, has been decorated with anime characters that glow in the dark, to the delight of locals and city officials.

The city installed the covers, which include designs from animation series such as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Gundam, this month to advertise a new entertainment complex focusing on Japanese popular culture that is scheduled to open in November.

“My commute back home is enjoyable,” said 22-year-old resident Kotaro Kodaira. “I can look at them on the ground so the (walking) time seems shorter than before.”

The 27 designs are illuminated by solar-powered LED lights, according to the city’s Waterworks and Sewerage department.



A passerby using a smartphone takes a photo of an illuminated manhole cover. ( REUTERS )

City officials hope that the manholes, which are lit up from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., will help to prevent crime during the night.

“I think they are unique and nice. I hope a lot of people will visit to check it out,” said Sumie Namiki, a 46-year-old from Tokyo working in Tokorozawa.

