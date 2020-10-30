Mariah Carey’s funny tweet about when to play All I Want for Christmas Is You leaves tweeple in splits

Mariah Carey weighed in on the debate about when the right time to start playing All I Want for Christmas Is You is. (Twitter/@MariahCarey)

No holiday season is complete without friends, family, presents, and listening to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You on repeat. The pop classic has the power to get almost anyone into the festive spirit. Just when some thought it was time to start belting out to the tune, the Songbird Supreme herself has weighed in on the debate about when the right time to start playing the track is.

A Twitter user named Mike Nicolella shared this image with the text reading, “It’s happening,” on October 29.

The graphic indicates that interest in the song All I Want for Christmas Is You goes up every year during, well you’ve possibly guessed it, the Christmas season. The curve for 2020 is slightly rising now, as indicated in the graph.

However, Carey herself doesn’t think it is time to start playing the beloved song just yet. She retweeted the image with the words, “Not yet,” on October 29.

Well, this only seems fair since Halloween hasn’t even passed, and the month of November is yet to start. Tweeple seemed to agree with the pop star. Her tweet garnered over 2.3 lakh likes and many hilarious comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Tell them! You decide queen”.

Another individual wrote, “It’s only October OMG”. “When queen?” inquired somebody.

There were some who didn’t wholly agree with Carey. A Twitter user proclaimed, “We are so ready”. “I think it is time queen,” declared another.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post? Are you ready to start jamming to Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You or do you wish to wait a little longer?

Also Read | Mariah Carey’s response to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2 is hilariously uplifting. Watch