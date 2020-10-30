Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Mariah Carey’s funny tweet about when to play All I Want for Christmas Is You leaves tweeple in splits

Mariah Carey’s funny tweet about when to play All I Want for Christmas Is You leaves tweeple in splits

Mariah Carey shared this tweet on her Twitter account on October 29.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:36 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mariah Carey weighed in on the debate about when the right time to start playing All I Want for Christmas Is You is. (Twitter/@MariahCarey)

No holiday season is complete without friends, family, presents, and listening to Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You on repeat. The pop classic has the power to get almost anyone into the festive spirit. Just when some thought it was time to start belting out to the tune, the Songbird Supreme herself has weighed in on the debate about when the right time to start playing the track is.

A Twitter user named Mike Nicolella shared this image with the text reading, “It’s happening,” on October 29.

The graphic indicates that interest in the song All I Want for Christmas Is You goes up every year during, well you’ve possibly guessed it, the Christmas season. The curve for 2020 is slightly rising now, as indicated in the graph.

However, Carey herself doesn’t think it is time to start playing the beloved song just yet. She retweeted the image with the words, “Not yet,” on October 29.



Well, this only seems fair since Halloween hasn’t even passed, and the month of November is yet to start. Tweeple seemed to agree with the pop star. Her tweet garnered over 2.3 lakh likes and many hilarious comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “Tell them! You decide queen”.

Another individual wrote, “It’s only October OMG”. “When queen?” inquired somebody.

There were some who didn’t wholly agree with Carey. A Twitter user proclaimed, “We are so ready”. “I think it is time queen,” declared another.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this post? Are you ready to start jamming to Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You or do you wish to wait a little longer?

Also Read | Mariah Carey’s response to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2 is hilariously uplifting. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Set up panels for Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, govt tells states
Oct 31, 2020 00:35 IST
US early voting breaks records, FB warns of post-poll unrest
Oct 30, 2020 23:49 IST
All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
Oct 31, 2020 02:36 IST
CM Thackeray will decide on Urmila Matondkar’s nomination: Sanjay Raut
Oct 31, 2020 00:59 IST

latest news

All of us have united to restore special status of J&K: Omar in Ladakh
Oct 31, 2020 02:36 IST
J&K admin prevents Farooq Abdullah from attending prayers: NC
Oct 31, 2020 02:28 IST
Religious conversion only for sake of marriage not valid: Allahabad HC
Oct 31, 2020 01:53 IST
EC revokes ‘star campaigner’ status of Kamal Nath over violations
Oct 31, 2020 01:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.