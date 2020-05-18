Mariah Carey’s response to this girl thinking the singer coined E=mc2 is hilariously uplifting. Watch

If you’ve been on Instagram recently, you must have seen the entertaining new head filters. Some of them make you guess coherent phrases out of gibberish while others expect you to sound-out celebrity names based on emojis. This particular Instagram user tried on a trivia head filter which asked her general knowledge questions. Now, we all know the main purpose of these filters is not to be right but to have fun. It appears that this netizen had a whole lot of that as she confidently said that the American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey coined E=mc2.

This video, originally posted as a story on the woman’s Instagram account, was re-shared on Twitter due to its high comedic value. The text in the tweet read, “I said Mariah Carey with an unbelievable amount of confidence”. She really did. We sometimes wish we had that type of confidence.

Since being originally posted on the microblogging application, the tweet has accumulated over 9,000 retweets and more than 50,500 likes.

Tweeple seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed this content but what was most entertaining was Carey’s very own response to the clip. She tweeted, “Keep that confidence girl! It’s all relative, anyway”. Wait, did Guinness World Records’ Songbird Supreme just make a physics pun? We are swooning.

Here are some other hilarious reactions from Twitter:

One Twitter user said, “Mariah Carey could do E=mc2 but Einstein couldn’t do Touch My Body”. While another wrote, “Physics Icon”.

“Queen of science,” read one comment and honestly, we cannot agree more. What are your thoughts on this apparent physics genius?

