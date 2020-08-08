Sections
‘Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night’, NASA tweets. Shares mesmerising GIF

“It’s like Mars has its own Aurora Borealis!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 17:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The GIF was shared on NASA Mars Twitter profile. (Twitter/@NASAMars)

A GIF created using images taken by NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft has now created a stir among people on Twitter. Posted by the space agency’s Twitter profile which shares information related to the Red Planet, the clip is a sight to behold.

“It’s not a strobe light at a nightclub, but data from the @MAVEN2Mars spacecraft reveal that the Martian sky pulses in ultraviolet light at night. The results are being used to illuminate complex circulation patterns in the Martian atmosphere,” NASA tweeted and shared the GIF.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 800 likes and more than 200 retweets. People also shared many comments on the post.

“Why doesn’t Earth’s atmosphere illuminate like this?” asked a Twitter user. To which, NASA replied, “Airglow also happens in Earth’s atmosphere, sometimes with visible light that can be seen clearly from orbit. It’s sometimes visible from the ground as well, though it’s so often so faint that only cameras will detect it.” The space agency’s tweet is complete with two beautiful pictures:



“Whaaaa..... oh we learn something every day about that planet!” expressed another. “It’s like Mars has its own Aurora Borealis!” shared a third.

From expressing wonder to replying with a touch of hilarity, here’s what others tweeted:

What do you think about the post?

