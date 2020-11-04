Sections
‘Mask apna apna’: Assam Police’s tweet reminding people to wear masks wins Twitter

In their tweet, Assam Police has shared a picture of Amar and Prem from the film Andaz Apna Apna.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:42 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the post shared by Assam Police. (Twitter/@assampolice)

Police handles across Twitter have been using different methods to remind people about the importance of wearing masks in public. Assam Police is among them and their latest tweet, presented in a quirky way, is a hit among tweeple.

In their tweet, Assam Police has shared a picture of Amar and Prem from the film Andaz Apna Apna. #26YearsOfAndazApnaApna is doing the rounds on Twitter as people celebrate 26 years of the film starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Giving a twist to a famous dialogue from the film, Assam Police tweeted, “Do dost Mask pehan kar ghar se bahar niklenge, isse safety badti hai!”

Since being shared earlier today, the tweet has received several appreciative reactions from tweeple.

“Amazing presentation, awesome post! Assam Police you always rock with your amazing ideas for posting infographics,” posted a Twitter user. “Such #SAVAGE posts of yours. Kudos!” posted another. “Mask pehno nehi to Teja aa jaiga,” joked a third.

What do you think about the tweet?

