‘Mask On’: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur’s rap on Covid-19 awareness wins people over. Watch

Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur has recently captured everyone’s attention with his coronavirus advisory rap. Titled Mask On, the video was shared on YouTube and since being posted it has earned applause from netizens.

The official music video starts with a question, “Yo bro where’s your mask?” It then goes onto explain the essentiality of using the masks to stay safe. In the video, Kalyanpur also raps about importance of washing hands and staying indoors. The rap’s meaningful lyrics and catchy tune has now won people over.

With over 20,000 views, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. There are many who’re sharing the song on other platforms too.

“Wow mind blowing, you did like a professional,” praised a YouTube user. “Right message at the right time,” expressed another. “One of the best raps I have heard, beautiful message,” commented a third.

People on Twitter too had similar reactions to Adil Kalyanpur’s rap video.

“#MaskOn When you hear from an #Athlete , follow it. Mano Ya Na Mano, Mask Pehno. Awesome song, can totally dance to it,” appreciatively wrote a Twitter user. “Put your mask on everyone,” tweeted another.

What do you think of the video?

