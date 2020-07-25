Sections
Home / It's Viral / Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani from Friends related posts fill Twitter on actor’s birthday

Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani from Friends related posts fill Twitter on actor’s birthday

Matt LeBlanc who played the character of Joey Tribbiani on popular TV show Friends turns 53 today.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani from Friends. (Twitter)

“How you doin?” Did you just read that phrase in Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani’s voice? If yes, then chances are you have watched, rewatched, and then rewatched some more of the popular TV series Friends. Just like these people who have taken to Twitter to flood the platform with various scenes from the show involving Joey to celebrate LeBlanc’s birthday. As the actor turns 53 today, people are showering their love in the form of funny and witty tweets.

With a long and praiseful caption, a Twitter user shared a scene from the show. Incidentally, the scene depicts Joey’s reaction to his own birthday. “Happy Birthday to the one who never fails to make us laugh, the one who doesn’t share food, the one who owns a stuffed animal and doesn’t even give it to Emma. Too much love for our Joey Tribbiani, my favourite,” they wrote and shared this clip:

This individual wrote that LeBlanc is the only reason for them to watch the show and tweeted:



“JOEY TRIBBIANI I love you you’re my all-time favourite,” expressed a Twitter user and shared this compilation video:



Joey doesn’t share food!

“Now I want to see a pic of Matt Leblanc watching himself as Joey watching himself as dr Drake Ramoray,” wrote a Twitter user. Say what, we want to see it too! Wouldn’t it be a wonderful sight?

What do you have to say to Joey Tribbiani aka Matt LeBlanc for his birthday?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faridkot inspector general Kaustubh Sharma tests positive for Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 11:17 IST
Jones highlights ‘India’s biggest problem’ while addressing MSD’s comeback
Jul 25, 2020 11:12 IST
Amit requests ‘big guys’ to support hair, spot boys as work resumes
Jul 25, 2020 10:49 IST
Choti Sarrdaarni actor Amal Sehrawat’s father dies of Covid-19
Jul 25, 2020 10:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.