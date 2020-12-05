Sections
Matthew Perry helps WHO by releasing ‘Chandler Bing’ apparel collection

Matthew Perry revealed on Friday (local time) that he is releasing an apparel collection based on his character from the show and that the proceeds from the sale would go to the WHO.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Washington US

The American-Canadian actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself donning a white T-shirt with the iconic Chandler Bing dance moves, imprinted on it. (Instagram/@mattyperry4)

Actor Matthew Perry, who is known for essaying the role of Chandler Bing in the much-loved sitcom Friends, has come forward to help the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the COVID-19.

The American-Canadian actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself donning a white T-shirt with the iconic Chandler Bing dance moves, imprinted on it.



He is also seen holding a banana as a telephone in the picture.



Perry captioned that the T-shirt is a “limited edition” “for charity,” and that the proceeds from the sale will go to support the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“What is this, a limited edition t-shirt for charity? For two weeks only, I’m releasing an apparel collection,” the 51-year-old actor wrote.

“Proceeds will support the World Health Organization’s COVID 19 relief efforts. Link in bio. Banana not included,” added the actor who recently got engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz.

