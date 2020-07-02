Maya, the doggo, wants to be saved from her mom’s kiss ‘attack’. Watch

The image shows Maya, the doggo, and her hooman, Karen, sitting on a grey couch. (Instagram/@mayapolarbear)

Doggos are usually known for enjoying hugs and kisses offered by their hoomans. However, Queen Maya may be an exception to this rule. Or at least, this video of her trying to dodge her mom Karen’s affections suggest so.

The video was posted from Maya, the samoyed’s very own Instagram account. The clip is captioned, “Once again Queen Maya is askin for ur halp to save her from Karen’s kissin attaccs”.

The recording shows Maya and Karen sitting on a grey couch. The hooman wraps her arms around the doggo and squeezes her, affectionately. The pooch looks less than impressed. But if you had any doubts about its emotions, worry not. The text edited onto the screen lets one know exactly how Maya is feeling. It reads, “Oh, boy. Pweez send halp for Queen Maya,” amongst other hilarious things.

But don’t just take our word for it. Check out the funny exchange between Queen Maya and her hooman, Karen, below:

This post currently has almost 5.5 lakh views and nearly 1,500 appreciative comments.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the canine and her plight over being too loved. One person said, “Maya, how much I love you”. Another individual wrote, “I think this is hug and kiss day”.

“So cute,” read one comment.

A longer version of the video was also shared on Maya’s very own YouTube account. You can check out the clip titled, “Kissing My Dog Too Much! Does It Annoy Her?” here.

What are your thoughts on this polar bear doggo receiving way too much affection, for her liking, from her mother?

