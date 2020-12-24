‘Me-wow, what’s that’: Video of cat dazzled by sparkly Christmas ornament is a hit among people

There are many reasons that make humans love kitties. They’re cute, they’re cuddly, and they’re fluffy. Now, this Reddit video is giving people another reason to swoon over the whiskered cuties. It shows what happens when a cat meets a sparkly Christmas ornament. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’ the clip will fill your heart with happiness.

“Those eyes,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows a kitty lying on its back and staring at a glittery Christmas ornament. The cat goes on to play will the sparkling ball delicately with an astonished expression on its face..

Check out the clip:

Shared on December 23, the adorable clip has garnered over 84,000 upvotes along with numerous comments. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the kitty’s awestruck expression, others found the video to be highly amusing. Some even pointed out hilariously that the feline may’ve had too much catnip.

“’It’s beautiful... I must destroy it.’ Attacks all the ornaments,” wrote a Reddit user while voicing the feline’s probable thoughts. “I wish my cats admired our tree this delicately,” commented another. “Real life Puss-n-boots from Shrek!” pointed out a third. “He looks like he just found pirate treasure,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?