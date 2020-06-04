Sections
Meerut farmer gets scary shock, finds 40 baby snakes from AC vent

The family members took off the cover of the air-conditioner and were shocked to find 40 snakes in the pipe.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:40 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Meerut UP

40 baby snakes were found from the AC vent in the farmer’s house. (IANS)

In a bizarre incident, 40 baby snakes emerged from an air-conditioner in a village in Meerut district, creating a scare in the area.

The incident took place on Monday night in Pavli Khurd village under Kankarkhera police circle.

Shradhanand, a farmer, went to his room and saw a baby snake on the floor.

Without giving a second thought, he picked up the reptile and left it outside.



A short while later, when he went to his room to sleep, he saw three more baby snakes on his bed. Before he could react, he saw some more snakes slithering out of the air-conditioner in the room.

The family members took off the cover of the air-conditioner and were shocked to find 40 snakes in the pipe.

As the news spread, local people gathered at Shradhanand’s house to see the baby snakes. With the help of locals, the farmer and his family members put all the baby snakes in a bag and left them in a nearby forest area.

Dr R.K. Vatsal, a local veterinary doctor, said that since the air-conditioner had neither been used nor serviced in the past few months, there is a possibility that a snake may have laid eggs in the pipe and the baby snakes are now coming out.

