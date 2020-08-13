Sections
Home / It's Viral / Meet Koyuki the cat priest of Japan’s feline temple Nyan Nyan Ji

Meet Koyuki the cat priest of Japan’s feline temple Nyan Nyan Ji

Koyuki also has her own Instagram profile filled with adorable images and videos.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:42 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the cat named Koyuki. (Instagram/@nekojizo)

Are you someone who absolutely adores (read worships) cats? Then hold your horses because chances are you’re going to be super excited after seeing these images and videos of Koyuki – a cat priest at Japan’s feline temple, Nyan Nyan Ji. Even if you’re not a cat person, chances are the adorable feline will win you over.

Nyan Nyan Ji, which translates to Meow Meow Temple, is located in Kyoto, Japan, reports Boredpanda. Koyuki is not just the head priest of this world of fluffiness, the feline is also a social media star with her own Instagram account. And, her account is filled with tons of images and videos which may make you say “aww,” repeatedly.

Just like this image where the feline is peeking from behind a sunflower:



Or this where she’s surrounded by the yellow flowers:



Koyuki’s owner told Boredpanda that well-known painter of “shrines and temples”, Toru Kaya, is the one who opened Nyan Nyan Ji. Besides Koyuki and other fluffy felines, the place is also filled with statues and drawings, and most of them feature cats.

Koyuki, however, is the most popular cat of the place and these videos showcasing the feline’s adorableness may just explain why.

As a treat, here’s another photoseries showing the feline, ringing the temple bell with her “bare hands.”

What do you think of adorable cat Koyuki?

Also Read | Video shows two cats trying on cartoon eye filters on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It is hilarious

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Aug 13, 2020 20:49 IST
Coronavirus hits Spanish clubs after Liga finish
Aug 13, 2020 20:46 IST
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Aug 13, 2020 20:51 IST
Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain
Aug 13, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.