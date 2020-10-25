Sections
Meet Kurt, world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse. Watch

Kurt was born On August 6, 2020, in Texas at the veterinary facility.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 14:19 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows cloned Przewalski’s horse named Kurt. (Instagram/@sandiegozoo)

A post shared by San Diago Zoo on Instagram about a horse has now left people surprised, as well as, happy. The post, containing a video and an image, shows Kurt - world’s first successfully cloned Przewalski’s horse.

Kurt was born On August 6, 2020, in Texas at a veterinary facility, reports a press release by the zoo shared back in September. It also explains that he was born to a surrogate mother. He is the clone of a male Przewalski’s horse and the DNA of the animal was cryopreserved over 40 years ago. It also details that this event could serve as an important model for conservation efforts in the future.

“Advanced reproductive technologies, including cloning, can save species by allowing us to restore genetic diversity that would have otherwise been lost to time.” Ryan Phelan told CNN. Phelan is the executive director of Revive & Restore. It is a wildlife conservation organization which partnered with San Diego Zoo Global and ViaGen Equine on the cloning project.

San Diego Zoo, just two days ago, took to Instagram to share the post about Kurt. In the caption, among other things, they described, “This species, once extinct in the wild, has started to be reintroduced into its native ranges.”



Accordingly to scientists, the horse was formally extinct in the wild, reports CNN. For last 40 years, they’re primarily surviving in zoos.

Take a look at the post. And, you may want to keep your sounds on to enjoy the video completely.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 16,000 likes. It has prompted people to share all sorts of replies.

“What an amazing win this is. Literally beating back extinction and fixing mistakes we made as a species. I’m happy, impressed, and so in awe of things like this,” wrote an Instagram user.

“So cool. But is 2020 the year to do this though?,” joked another. “Jurassic Park type stuff right here,” said a third.

“Kurt, you are adorable and so important to your species!!! Run fast and grow strong!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the share?

