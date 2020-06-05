Sections
Home / It's Viral / Meet Mumbai Police’s ‘Omni-Present Covid Warrior’. His story is inspiring

Meet Mumbai Police’s ‘Omni-Present Covid Warrior’. His story is inspiring

Mumbai Police constable Tejesh Sonawane borrowed a car from his friend and turned it into an ambulance.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:58 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Mumbai Police constable Tejesh Sonawane. (Twitter/Mumbai Police)

Meet the policeman from Cuffe Parade Police Station who is on “duty even after duty.” This warrior in khaki drives an ambulance after his duty to offer rides to patients to the nearby hospitals for free. A few days back, constable Tejesh Sonawane borrowed a car from his friend which he turned into an ambulance. Now, he drives the ‘Omni’-Ambulance to “ferry the needy to medical aid.”

This tale of inspiration was shared on Twitter by Mumbai Police. In the caption, as well as the video, they detailed Sonawane’s journey as the “Omni-Present Covid Warrior.”

“Healthcare workers come in all get-ups. Some wear aprons; while others, Khaki - just like PC Tejesh Sonawane from Cuffe Parade PStn,” Mumbai Police tweeted. They also used the hashtag #AamhiDutyVarAahot and concluded the tweet.



Since being shared the video has gathered over 12,000 views – and counting. Appreciative comments from tweeple flooded the post. A few also wrote “salute” to extend their gratitude towards this #CoronaHero.



“You all are great. A great salute,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great, we want real heroes like you,” wrote a third. “Thank you,” simply wrote another.

Just yesterday, a story of another Mumbai cop left many in awe by donating blood to help a 14-year-old girl who had to undergo open heart surgery.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Environment, man-animal conflict: Unlock 1 poses challenge for Uttarakhand
Jun 05, 2020 12:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8
Jun 05, 2020 12:47 IST
People share creative messages on World Environment Day 2020
Jun 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Ronaldo beats Messi to become football’s first billion-dollar man
Jun 05, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.