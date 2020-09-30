Meet Nash an extremely dramatic puppy. Netizens can’t get enough of him

Dogs can pick up many habits and learn several tricks. Be it fetching the newspaper or looking after a baby, they can pull off several jobs with ease. One clip showing a puppy displaying his top-notch acting skills is another example of how smart - and may we say adorable - dogs can be.

Shared from the Instagram account of Nash, the Golden Retriever, the video shows the puppy sitting on a wooden floor. As the video starts, Nash’s parent aims their finger at him and says ‘bang’. Immediately, the smart pooch reacts to it and drops to the ground.

The overjoyed puppy almost aces the act but his tail wag gives away his act.

“Academy award for most dramatic dog goes to..... ME,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 25, the clip has garnered over 31,000 views along with more than 1,300 likes. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the good boy’s wagging tail, others dropped all sorts of comments lauding Nash’s acting skills. The comments section also has hilarious conversations between the pooch and his canine friends.

“Hahaha, how did you learn this?” asked one of Nash’s furry friend. To which he replied, “prerequisites are sit and lay down, then we practise rolling on the back and holding it for a moment until I get a treato! Still working on the tail though”.

“Oh my goodness! Such talent,” commented an Instagram user. “Okay my heart just melted,” wrote another.

“And the Oscar for the best actor goes to.... YOU!” said a third.

What are your thoughts on Nash’s acting skills?