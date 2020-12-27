Meet Pooja Devi, the first female bus driver from Jammu and Kashmir

A photograph of the first female bus driver from Jammu and Kashmir has recently gone viral on the Internet. Shared on Twitter by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the image shows Pooja Devi from Kathua district. The share has garnered much love from netizens and may leave you rooting for her too.

“Proud to have from district Kathua, Jammu And Kashmir, the first women bus driver Pooja Devi,” reads the caption by Singh shared alongside the picture of Pooja Devi. It shows her sitting on the driver’s seat of a bus. Pooja Devi can be seen flashing a victory sign at the camera.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 25, the clip has garnered over 4,500 likes and tons of good wishes from netizens. People wholeheartedly lauded her achievements.

What are your thoughts on the share?