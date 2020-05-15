Meet the cat whose high five game is totally on point. Don’t believe us, see for yourself

Sections
This kitty has the coolest cat-titude

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:06 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The kitty first gives a high five followed by a quick fist-paw bump. (Reddit/@Gumus33)

You thought only dogs could be taught to give high five and fist bumps? Well, let this cool kitty with an even cooler cat-tiude tell you furry felines aren’t any less in this tricks and greetings games.

Shared on reddit, a video shows this cat sitting on the handle of a couch. Seconds later, its human walks by, extending his hand. To this, the kitty first gives a high five followed by a quick fist-paw bump.

Don’t believe us, see for yourself:

High five cat from r/AnimalsBeingBros



The video has been around on the Internet for a while but it’s piqued people’s attention again after being shared on reddit. Within just a few hours of being shared, it has already garnered over 3,200 upvotes – and counting. From praising the cat to commenting about the feline-human duo, people didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions. A few also wrote that they wish their cats would do the same.



“Looks so slick when a cat does it. LOL,” wrote a Redditor. “I wish my cat was cool like that. All my cat does is push my glass or bowl off the table when I am not looking,” commented another. Well, that’s just peak cat behaviour, what can one do about it anyway?

“I can’t stop watching this,” wrote yet another and we can relate to that. After all, this cat is too cool.

What do you think?

