Meet the dog that ‘says’ hi to anyone who passes by his yard. Watch

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:56 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the happy dog. (Screengrab)

What is better than seeing a video of a goofy doggo? It’s the video of a goofy doggo “saying” hi to every hooman who passes by his yard. Don’t believe us? Wait till you see the video and we’re pretty sure that this all kinds of cute clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on We Rate Dog’s Twitter profile, the video is just seven seconds long. However, the happiness it spreads in those few seconds will stay with you for long.

“Here’s a friendly boy who says hi back to anyone who passes by his yard. 14/10 would definitely pet,” reads the post’s caption. The video shows a happy good boi saying hi to every hooman stopping to pet or interact with him.



Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered over 1.7 million views and gone all kinds of viral. It has also amassed more than 1.6 lakh likes and close to 26,000 retweets. As for the comments, people couldn’t stop gushing over this adorable ball of fur. A few also wished they could give a boop to this cutie.



“He is cute, he is a friendly fellow, he greets everyone with a gentle hello,” wrote a poetic Twitter user. “Watched until my battery died, plugged in and watched some more,” wrote another while expressing their love for the video. “I need to meet this dog. Its energy, I need today,” wrote a third and we think we do too.

What do you think of this good boi?

