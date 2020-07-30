Sections
Home / It's Viral / Meet the world’s tallest giraffe. Bindi Irwin shares happy announcement

Meet the world’s tallest giraffe. Bindi Irwin shares happy announcement

Forest the giraffe has made it into the Guinness World Records.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:04 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Forest, the giraffe living at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland has bagged the title. (Facebook/Bindi Irwin)

A giraffe at Australia has won the title of being the world’s tallest living giraffe. The Guinness World Records has confirmed that Forest, a giraffe living at Australia Zoo in Beerwah, Queensland stands as the tallest at 18 feet and eight inches.

“The tallest giraffe living is Forest (Australia), who measures 5.7 m (18 ft 8 in) to the top of the ossicones, as verified at Australia Zoo, in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia, on 4 December 2019. Forest was born in 2007 and is the only male of his herd,” says the Guinness World Records official site.

The “big (literally) announcement!” was also shared on Facebook by conservationist Bindi Irwin, the daughter of legendary ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin.

“Our sweetheart Forest has officially made it into the Guinness World Records for being the tallest living giraffe! We are so proud of our towering guy, he has such a wonderful heart,” she wrote on Facebook.



The post is complete with pictures of Bindi with Forest, the giraffe.

Shared on July 29, the post has collected over 58,000 reactions and nearly 5,000 shares - and still very much counting. The post is filled with congratulatory messages as many express their happiness over the news.

“Congrats Forest! I have a tattoo based off of a picture of Forest, my favorite animal. They are lucky to have the Irwins,” wrote a Facebook user. “Congratulations Forest you are one gorgeous tall boy and well done to all at the zoo for keeping this guy so healthy,” shared another.

Also Read | Meet Finley, a six-year-old golden retriever who made a Guinness World Record by holding six tennis balls in his mouth

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
Improving K-12 education in India, the Shibulal way
Jul 30, 2020 13:34 IST
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Jul 30, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.