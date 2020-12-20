Sections
Meet Vicky Kaushal’s adorable new padosan- a beagle puppy

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, New Delhi

The image shows Vicky Kaushal with Bella. (Instagram/@vickykaushal09)

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Saturday gave a glimpse of his new padosan, a female beagle puppy named Bella.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with the new neighbour.

The picture sees Kaushal, dressed in black track pants and a matching jacket and cap, standing with the pooch in his hand while she licks his face.

“Padosan. #Bella,” he wrote in the caption and added a dog emoji.

