Megan Thee Stallion’s dog is a ‘savage’. Watch him do the ‘patience challenge’

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you may have come across the ‘Savage’ dance challenge. The song’s creator, Megan Thee Stallion recently released a remixed version of this hit track featuring Beyoncé. The song has since gone all types of viral. Well, the musician’s French Bulldog, named 4oe, is here to show us that Megan may not be the only ‘savage’ living in their household.

This 35-second-long video was posted on Twitter on May 25. Shared from Megan Thee Stallion’s official account, the clip has been captioned, “If ‘Tuh’ was a dog. He knew it was a set-up lol #peanutbutterchallenge”.

The recording starts with the American rapper talking to her pupper whilst off-camera. She says, “Don’t eat this until I come back. Okay?” while waving a spoonful of peanut butter in front of the canine. She then puts the spoon on the floor and leaves the room. 4oe initially watches her departure calmly, after which he has the most amusing response to his mother’s request.

This tweet currently has over 6,000 retweets and more than 48,500 likes. Here are some of the best reactions to 4oe’s actions from the post:

This doggo and mum duo are not the first ones to have tried this trick. Recently, Mr Biggie, the pug, also aced the patience challenge with flying colours. However, we feel like it is safe to say that 4oe passed the test in the most ‘savage’ manner.

What are your thoughts on this doggo who very clearly just slam-dunked over everyone else doing the patience challenge? Also, feel free to check out more of 4oe adventures on his very own Instagram account.

