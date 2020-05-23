Sections
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma plays Wasted Years by Iron Maiden on guitar. He totally rocks it

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma shared the video on his personal Instagram profile.

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:49 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma playing his guitar. (Instagram/conrad_k_sangma)

A video of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma stringing Wasted Years on his guitar has now surprised and amazed people. Shared on Instagram by CM Sangma himself, the video shows the leader playing a cover of the Wasted Years by heavy the metal band Iron Maiden.

“After a hectic 3 day Assembly session … unwinding with some Iron Maiden stuff… it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Even if you’re not a heavy metal fan, there’s a chance that the video will leave you wanting more, it certainly made us. Check out if you feel the same too:



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 39,000 likes. Additionally, it has received tons of impressed comments from people. While some wrote that it’s “absolutely refreshing”, others called him a “legend”. There were also some who couldn’t stop themselves from praising him for his role as a leader.



“The most talented CM of India,” wrote an Instagram user. “Would love to see more Sir,” expressed another. “This is too good Sir. So refreshing!” commented a third. “Didn’t expect this ...it’s awesome,” wrote a fourth. “Sir, you are a great leader,” expressed a fifth.

What do you think of this video by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma?

