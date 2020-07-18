Sections
Home / It's Viral / Meghalaya Police posts puntastic tweet about busting truck carrying 500 kg of marijuana

Meghalaya Police posts puntastic tweet about busting truck carrying 500 kg of marijuana

Meghalaya police, in their post, also praised Ribhoi Police for intercepting the truck.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:52 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Meghalaya Police shared this image along with their punny tweet. (Twitter/@MeghalayaPolice)

Meghalaya police has caught the attention of tweeple after sharing a tweet riddled with puns about a recent drug bust. In their tweet, Meghalaya police mentioned how they caught a truck carrying 500 kg of marijuana. However, instead of sharing a simple tweet about the incident, they posted one which has since left people laughing out loud.

“Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of #Corona, Marijuana ain’t one of them,” they tweeted.

That, however, isn’t all. They added, “Sorry for our bluntness, but that’s just how we roll!”

They ended the tweet by praising Ribhoi Police for intercepting the truck carrying the marijuana. The tweet is complete with the picture of the drugs caught by the police.



Posted a few hours ago, the tweet has caught the attention of tweeple who have shared several reactions to the puntastic post. Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,600 likes and more than 600 retweets - and counting.

People couldn’t hold themselves back from sharing similar pun-laden tweets as comments.

What do you think about Meghalaya Police’s tweet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nigerian fraudster arrested in South Delhi for running nation-wide racket through WhatsApp
Jul 18, 2020 09:53 IST
Kalki sings a Tamil lullaby to daughter Sappho, watch
Jul 18, 2020 09:51 IST
The curious case of WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley
Jul 18, 2020 09:49 IST
Queen Elizabeth II knights 100-year-old pandemic fundraiser captain
Jul 18, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.