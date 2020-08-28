Melania Trump’s expression change after greeting Ivanka Trump at the Republican National Convention 2020 has caught tweeple’s attention

Sections
Updated: Aug 28, 2020 18:56 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Melania Trump’s expression changes as soon as Ivanka Trump passes her by at the Republican National Convention 2020.

A video from the last night of the Republican National Convention, which took place in the United States from August 24 to August 27, has captured netizens’ attention and left tweeple somewhat confused.

The clip, being shared by many on Twitter, shows Melania’s expression changing moments after she greets Ivanka Trump, the US president’s daughter and adviser.

One of the clips, that’s collected over 10.3 million views, was shared on comedian Dana Goldberg’s official Twitter account on August 28. “This was so weird. #RNC2020,” reads the caption of the post.

This almost five-second-long clip starts rather ordinarily, with the first lady smiling at Ivanka. However, Melania’s expression changes quite abruptly as soon as Ivanka passes her by. Take a look:



Along with millions of views, the tweet also currently has over one lakh likes and more than 30,000 comments. Here is what tweeple had to say about the share.

One person said, “That last second I expected lasers to erupt from eyeballs”. Another individual wrote, “I’ve never seen someone who could 180 a look so fast”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

The interaction adds to speculation that a book about to be released by Melania’s friend and staffer Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, titled ‘Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’, contains harsh comments by the first lady towards the president and his adult children.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

tags

