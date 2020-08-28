Sections
Melania Trump’s green dress inspires a flood of memes. Seen them yet?

Republican National Convention 2020: Netizens edited graphics of all sorts on the US first lady Melania Trump’s green dress.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:29 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tweeple using Melania Trump’s outfit as a green screen. (Twitter/@TheJohnChristie)

Melania Trump wore a green coloured dress on the last night of the Republican National Convention, which took place in the United States from August 24 to August 27. Memers from around the Internet took this opportunity to edit graphics of all sorts on the US first lady’s outfit. These pictures and videos are now making netizens chuckle.

Here are some examples from Twitter of people using Melania’s outfit as a green screen.

This Twitter user overlaid the weather report on the dress.



While another edited US’s Covid-19 statistics onto the garment.



Somebody went as far as to edit the face of Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for the 2020 US election, onto Melania’s dress.

Biden wasn’t the only prominent political figure who made an appearance on the infamous green dress. Kamala Harris was also overlaid onto the outfit.

Many on the micro-blogging platform found the various edits quite funny.

The first lady’s outfit wasn’t the only thing that piqued memers’ interest during the Republican National Convention. Her unusual interaction with the president’s daughter and political advisor Ivanka Trump also evoked chatter amongst tweeple.

What are your thoughts on the post?

