Mellow, the doggo, has grown from a small pupper to a bigger pupper. Watch

Mellow’s puppy hops are a must-watch.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:37 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a doggo named Mellow. (Instagram/@mellow_samoyed)

Many may agree with us when we say that watching one’s child grow up is a bittersweet experience. This Instagram post that captures Mellow, the doggo’s growth from a small pupper to a bigger pupper, proves that the notion applies to pet parents as well.

Posted by Mellow, the Samoyed’s very own account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “A little bigger, but still as crazy as ever! Swipe to see my puppy hops”.

The post is a compilation of two videos. The initial recording shows Mellow hanging out in a hallway. The fluffy doggo gallops towards the camera with a ball in its mouth, looking ecstatic.

The second clip shows the pupper when he was even smaller, playing in the lush outdoors. Herein, Mellow’s hooman throws a frisbee which the baby pooch picks up from the grass to bring back to the pet parent.



Since being shared on July 7, this post has received a lot of love. It currently has nearly 7,000 likes and many thoughtful comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about Mellow, the pupper who identifies as a cloud. One person said, “So sweet”. Another individual wrote, “He looks like a cloud”.

An Instagram doggo named Natalia also commented on the post writing, “That’s a great jump fren! My hoomans are impressed”.

“Such a cute fluffy bunny,” read one comment on the post. The comparisons to other animals didn’t stop there. Another Instagram user stated, “He is like a kangaroo”.

What are your thoughts on this doggo who is growing up?

Also Read | Declan the doggo's family sings him happy birthday. He looks adorably confused

