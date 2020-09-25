Memer ‘goes’ on a date with Alexandra Daddario, she ‘reminisces’ their fun time together

Some of you may know Alexandra Daddario for her work in popular shows, such as True Detective and White Collar or even for her role in the Baywatch film. Her excellent acting skills and fabulous screen presence often garner a lot of praise from audiences. Now, however, many tweeple are applauding her great sense of humour.

A Twitter user named Akash shared this image on September 24. The caption shared alongside the photograph read, “Haters will say this is photoshopped”. He shared the hashtag #couplechallenge with the post.

Check out Akash’s post, which has accumulated nearly 8,500 likes on Twitter:

The original share was funny enough in itself, but things took an even more comical turn when Daddario herself reacted to the post. She retweeted the share with text reading, “This was such a fun weekend”. Check out Daddario’s tweet which has amassed over 99,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Tweeple couldn’t keep their cool over Daddario’s reaction to the hilarious post. Here are some responses from the thread. One person said, “Lol”.

Another individual wrote, “Legend woman”. “Wow...he is so lucky,” read one comment under the post and we cannot say we disagree.

“Honestly just so happy for you two,” read one funny comment under the post. Here are some more responses from tweeple:

What are your thoughts on the share?