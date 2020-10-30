Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Men bounce ball on mini trampoline. Video creates buzz for something else

Men bounce ball on mini trampoline. Video creates buzz for something else

“Someone wants friends to play with too...,” says the caption shared with the video on Reddit.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 08:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Watch this tiny dog and its adorable antics. (Reddit/LetsFindSomeTalent)

Have you ever seen those video which show one thing but get people’s attention because of something entirely different? Well, this clip of four men bouncing a ball on a tiny trampoline is one of them.

“Someone wants friends to play with too...,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit about nine hours ago. It shows four men taking their turn to bounce a ball on a mini trampoline. It’s, however, a dog in their background who has piqued people’s attention. Wondering why? Take a look:

Someone wants friends to play with too... from r/funny

Since being shared, the clip has already gathered over 68,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. While some called the doggo confused, others wrote they could relate to the pooch.

“He a little confused but he got the spirit,” wrote a Redditor. An individual wrote, “I too have no friends.” Expressing similar reaction, another Redditor said, “This post made me sad. I brought playing cards but since I had no one to play with I started to learn card tricks. And now I have no one to show those tricks.”

“Ah, yes... the illusive shadowball!” joked a third. “Dogs that think they are cats,” suggested a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Oct 30, 2020 07:29 IST
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
Oct 30, 2020 01:32 IST
Why are farm reforms not a big election issue in Bihar?
Oct 30, 2020 05:09 IST
PM Modi hopes for compassion, brotherhood in Milad-un-Nabi greetings
Oct 30, 2020 08:50 IST

latest news

Men bounce ball on mini trampoline. Video creates buzz for something else
Oct 30, 2020 08:48 IST
PM Modi hopes for compassion, brotherhood in Milad-un-Nabi greetings
Oct 30, 2020 08:50 IST
Delhi govt school students get lesson in social entrepreneurship in online session
Oct 30, 2020 08:40 IST
Covid-19: Tests increase by 11.6% in October, positivity rate drops in Mumbai
Oct 30, 2020 08:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.