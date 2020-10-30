Men bounce ball on mini trampoline. Video creates buzz for something else

Have you ever seen those video which show one thing but get people’s attention because of something entirely different? Well, this clip of four men bouncing a ball on a tiny trampoline is one of them.

“Someone wants friends to play with too...,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit about nine hours ago. It shows four men taking their turn to bounce a ball on a mini trampoline. It’s, however, a dog in their background who has piqued people’s attention. Wondering why? Take a look:

Since being shared, the clip has already gathered over 68,000 upvotes – and the numbers are only increasing. While some called the doggo confused, others wrote they could relate to the pooch.

“He a little confused but he got the spirit,” wrote a Redditor. An individual wrote, “I too have no friends.” Expressing similar reaction, another Redditor said, “This post made me sad. I brought playing cards but since I had no one to play with I started to learn card tricks. And now I have no one to show those tricks.”

“Ah, yes... the illusive shadowball!” joked a third. “Dogs that think they are cats,” suggested a fourth.

What do you think of the video?