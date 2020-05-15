Men chase escaped tiger, try catching it with a lasso. No, we’re not joking

It’s a story of three men chasing a tiger trying to catch it using a lasso. Doesn’t it seem like a plot for a movie? Well, it may turn out to be one if anyone decide to make a film about this real life incident. Yes, you read it right! This is something which took place in reality in Mexico and no, we’re not kidding. A video of the incident has now left people with thoughts and questions, there’s a chance that it’ll make you ask them too.

This surreal video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging site. It shows a man lassoing a tiger on the sidewalk of a street. Be it on purpose or just a coincidence, what makes the matter even more interesting is that the man is chasing the animal while wearing a cowboy hat.

The video, shot from a passing car, shows a tiger on the sidewalk of the street. Three men chase the big cat with one having a lasso in his hand and the other holding a folding chair. Eventually, a car blocks the tiger’s path and forces it to turn around. Taking this opportunity, the man with the lasso puts the rope around the animal’s neck and the video ends at that point.

The men in the video are yet to be identified, reports The Guardian. However, the local authorities are in search of the men. They’re also trying to figure out how the tiger entered the locality.