Men create SpongeBob SquarePants theme tune using washing machine buttons. Video will make you want to hum along

“Who’s singing along?”, wrote YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider while sharing the video.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:48 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider in front of a washing machine. (Instagram/kurtschneider)

The Internet is filled with such videos which are not just engaging and entertaining but are addictive too. These videos showcase something unusual and wonderful which often win people over. Just like this clip by YouTuber Kurt Hugo Schneider. Creatively done, the video will probably leave you with a smile on your face.

“Who’s singing along?” Schneider wrote while sharing the clip and chances are, after seeing it completely, you’ll answer, “Me.”

The video shows Schneider, along with content creator Jason Pitts, creating the theme tune of the cartoon show SpongeBob SquarePants in a rather unusual way – by using washing machine buttons.

Take a look at the amazing – and somewhat funny – video:



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 22,000 views and tons of comments from people.

“OMG! Love this,” wrote an Instagram user. “You’re awesome! I hope your washing machine never breaks!” commented another. “Awesome,” said a third. “I’m so downloading and making this my new ringtone,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think about the video?

