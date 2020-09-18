Sections
Men dancing to Tunak Tunak Tun will make you want to shake a leg. Watch

The video shows a group of dancers called Basement Gang.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:23 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the dancers. (Instagram/@basementgang__)

There are some songs which are so energetic that they make you want to get out of your seat and groove, even if dancing is not your forte. Daler Mehndi’s hit number Tunak Tunak Tun is among them. Now get ready to check out a video of a group of men performing to the track. Chances are it’ll make you want to shake a leg too.

Shared on their group’s official Instagram profile called Basement Gang, the video shows four men dancing to the track.

“One of our most requested songs. Shout out to all of our followers in India and around the world hope you enjoy!” reads the caption.



“Y’all are invited to my wedding,” wrote an Instagram user clearly impressed by their power-packed performance. This sentiment was expressed by several others too. “You guys might want to clear your schedule once the Covid restrictions are lifted. Looks like everyone wants you to dance at their wedding,” expressed another.



“You guys are literally amazing. This song is so iconic and a classic. It’s so nice to see that you not only used this song, but had a fun time. Thank you,” said a third. “I love this,” expressed a fourth and so do we.

This is, however, not the only Hindi song on which they delivered a smashing performance. Check out this clip which showcases them dancing on Sadi Gali from the film Tanu Weds Manu.

What do you think of the videos?

