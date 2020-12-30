Sections
Meow and fureverr: Vaani Kapoor shares adorable picture with her cat

The ‘Befikre’ star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable picture of her snuggling up with her cat.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Mumbai

The image shows Vaani Kapoor snuggling with her cat. (Instagram/@vaanikapoor)

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor treated her fans with a cute adorable photo of her snuggling up with her cat.

The ‘Befikre’ star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared an adorable picture of her snuggling up with her cat. In the caption, she wrote, “Love you meow and fureverrr.”

Opting for a no-makeup natural look, Vani can be seen lying down and snuggling up with her cat in similar poses. The post from the star has recieved over 86,000 likes.

Vani who was last seen in the super-hit 2019 movie ‘War’ had wrapped up the shoot for ‘Bell Bottom’ sometime back. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Bell Bottom’ marks Vaani’s first collaboration with the action superstar, Akshay Kumar which is slated for release on April 2, 2021.

