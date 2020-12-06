Meowy Christmas: Kitty does the most cat thing and knocks the Christmas tree down

The festive season is upon us once again. Cat parents know that their furry feline children have their own, rather odd, ways of getting into the holiday spirit. Most of these methods involve playing endlessly with the ornaments, even at the cost of ruining a few decorations. This notion is illustrated perfectly by this video which shows a kitty knocking over a Christmas tree whilst playing with the adornments hung on it.

Posted on Reddit on December 6, this recording is shared with a caption reading, “It’s been up all of five minutes”.

The clip opens to a shot of a black-and-white furred feline sitting next to a small Christmas tree. The kitty lightly paws at the colourful baubles hanging from it. The cat’s pawing gets a little more aggressive as the video goes on, and soon it tries to bite the fairy lights put on the tree too. Before one can say, “Here comes Santa ‘Claws’” the tree starts tilting. The ‘clawver’ cat takes its cue and quickly escapes the scene before the tree hits the ground.

Watch the scene unfold here:

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘startled cats’, this post has garnered over 13,000 upvotes and nearly 100 comments.

Here is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, your ornaments are history!” guessing the feline’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

“Another individual wrote, “All my life I have learned that cats and dogs are actually friends, but cats and Christmas trees are actually enemies”. “Why are cats so funny?” inquired a Reddit user.

What are your thoughts on the share?

