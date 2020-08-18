Michelle Obama’s VOTE necklace catches Twitter’s attention. Tweeple want their own

Sections
Michelle Obama was seen wearing a golden necklace that spelled out the word “VOTE”.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:29 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the US Democratic convention on Monday. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States addressed the opening night of the US Democratic convention on Monday. In her speech, she urged Americans to vote. And she ensured the message was loud and clear, not only through her words but also with a necklace she wore.

Obama was seen wearing a golden necklace that spelled out the word “VOTE”. According to CNN, the piece was custom-commissioned from the brand BYCHARI by designer Chari Cuthbert.

The necklace has since become the talk of Twitter. People all over the micro-blogging platform have been tweeting about it, many asking where they too can get the same necklace.

“I need one of those @MichelleObama ‘vote’ necklaces for my next zoom call tbh,” tweeted an individual. “Did I already order a vote necklace like Michelle Obama’s? Yes,” wrote another.



Here’s how others have reacted:

 “I had created a VOTE necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” Cuthbert said in a statement to ET. “As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama’s stylist asked for one and am thrilled she is wearing it.”

The handle also posted this tweet:

According to CNN, Obama’s necklace was the top-trending search on US Google during the last hour of the Democratic convention.

What do have to say about it?

