Mika, the cat, seems to love fish. Good thing the fish love him too. Watch

In today’s episode of ‘unlikely yet lovely interspecies friendships’, we present to you a cat and a fish showing affection towards one another in the sweetest fashion.

This video was posted on feline brothers, Toby and Mika’s, very own Instagram account. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “I love the fishies, and the fishies love me ~ Mika”.

The recording shows a furry feline sitting by a koi pond. A few fish swim towards the kitty. One of the fish pokes its face up, just a little over the water surface to give kisses to the feline. Mika reciprocates the action in the cutest way.

This sweet exchange lasts for a few seconds after which the fish swims away. The clip ends with the cat continuing to chill by the water body as the fish within it swim on.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, the post has captured netizens’ attention. Check out the clip for yourself here:

The post currently has nearly 49,200 views and many positive comments. Here is what Instagram users had to say about this adorable interaction. One person made a joke when saying, “Please form a line for the Kissing Booth”. Another individual wrote, “Mika is so sweet kissing the fish”.

“You made my day,” read one comment under the post. Somebody proclaimed, “This friendship is amazing,” and we cannot say we disagree.

What are your thoughts on this sweet recording?

