Milkman’s technique of supplying milk is the ideal example of jugaad and netizens are loving it

The lockdown may have taken a toll on people’s daily lives but trust some smart ones to find unique and creative ways to tackle basic issues. A few have found unique ways to keep the supply of essential goods unhindered and one such example of a milkman was shared on Twitter. Taking all the measures for precaution and adding his own touch of ‘jugaad’ the milkman has grabbed attention for his style of milk delivery.

The photo, shared by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan, shows the milkman’s innovative ‘jugaad’. In the picture, a customer can be seen standing few feet away from the milkman. The man, wearing protective gear like a mask and gloves, pours the milk in a funnel which is connected to a pipe. The customer holds a bowl just below the other end of the pipe from where the milk comes out. The technique ensures zero contact and checks all the boxes of social distancing.

“Good to see that some people go extra mile to keep themselves and others safe,” Sangwan praised the milkman.

“Let’s do basic minimum things of staying at home, wearing mask and keeping social distance even if we cannot go an extra mile like this innovative milkman,” he added in the caption.

Take a look:

Posted on May 7, the photo has garnered more than 580 likes and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some lauded the creativity of the milkman, others pointed out the use of the phrase, ‘necessity is the mother of invention’.

