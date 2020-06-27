Millions of views for this simple ‘sort by size system’ for fruits. Watch

Remember that scene from 3 Idiots in which Rancho defines a machine as “anything that reduces human effort.” This video which is going viral will probably remind you of that same scene and Rancho’s answer. The video shows a simple technique to sort fruits according to their size. The method is collecting a ton of reactions and leaving many thoroughly impressed. Because who doesn’t like a simple solution to an otherwise big or time-consuming problem.

The clip has been circulating on social media for a while. However, this post by Twitter user Vala Afshar has collected over 34,000 likes and more than 12,000 retweets within 13 hours. “The world’s most simple ‘sorting by size’ system,” he posted while sharing the video.

The method involves two rods placed side by side with the distance between them increasing them. A man can be seen picking up one pomegranate after another and placing it between the rods. Placed on a slight slant, the fruit rolls down and falls into the boxes placed below when it gets enough space. So the smaller ones land in a different box and the bigger ones get sorted into another box. Watch the process:

The video has collected over 1.7 million views and counting with tweeple sharing their reactions to this sorting system.

“If this was in America the founders would have got a crazy valuation deal on Shark Tank,” reacted a Twitter user. “Simple and efficient,” posted another. “Love this, such a simple but clever idea,” shared a third. “Brilliant! Now let’s try this on eggs,” joked a fourth. “World of ‘Jugaad’,” wrote yet another.

What do you think of this sorting system?

